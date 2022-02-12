Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Down 4.7%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,153,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Traeger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.