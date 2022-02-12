Traders Purchase High Volume of 2U Call Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,165% compared to the average daily volume of 764 call options.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.