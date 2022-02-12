Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 587% compared to the typical volume of 458 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $25.69 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

