Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III Sells 20,049 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.06. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.