Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III Sells 20,049 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.06. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
