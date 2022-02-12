Tower token (TOWER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00037580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00103943 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

