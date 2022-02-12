Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.20.

TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

