Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

