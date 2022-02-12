Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Shares Down 1.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 20,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

