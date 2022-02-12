Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $11.64 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

