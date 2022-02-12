Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $11.64 on Friday. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

