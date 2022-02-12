Tony Wood Acquires 20 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £150 ($202.84).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($202.57).
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).
MGGT opened at GBX 748.10 ($10.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.75. Meggitt PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 740.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.
Meggitt Company Profile
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.