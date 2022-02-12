Tony Wood Acquires 20 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £150 ($202.84).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 749 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($202.57).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).

MGGT opened at GBX 748.10 ($10.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.75. Meggitt PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 740.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 724.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

