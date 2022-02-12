Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $5.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

