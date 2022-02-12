Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,779. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.