Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $135,000 Position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of LIFE opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

