Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 266 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

