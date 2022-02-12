Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $265,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 47,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $163.08.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

