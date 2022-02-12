TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$139.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

X has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$146.75.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at C$133.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.39. The firm has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.