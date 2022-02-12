Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Contrast

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 15.19 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.01

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Summary

Star Equity beats Tivic Health Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

