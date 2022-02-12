Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $405.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

