Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tiger Brands stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

