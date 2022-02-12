thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.02. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.87) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

