Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

