Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THRX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

