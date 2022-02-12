The Western Union Company (WU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 31st

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

WU opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

