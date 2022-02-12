The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Southern alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.