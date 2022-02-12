The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00009993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00075577 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00355341 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,254,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

