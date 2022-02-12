The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 773,387 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,787,000 after buying an additional 262,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.14 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

