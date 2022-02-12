The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,815 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

