The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,419 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

