The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

