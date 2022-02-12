The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

