The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
MYR Group stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
