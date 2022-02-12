The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 10,706 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

