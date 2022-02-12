The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 792,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 157,080 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kroger by 34.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

