The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Howard Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howard Hughes.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 198,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,051. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

