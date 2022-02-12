The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $112.96 and a one year high of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

