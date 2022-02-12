The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €171.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €160.50 ($184.48).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA ML opened at €148.05 ($170.17) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($122.93) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($150.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.91.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.