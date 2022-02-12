The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

