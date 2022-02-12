The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,342 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $133,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

