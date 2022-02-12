TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.62.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$136.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$87.52 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

