TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE TFII opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

