Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
Textron stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.