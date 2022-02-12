Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.