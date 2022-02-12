Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $69.71 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.