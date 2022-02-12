Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $93.31 million and $13.57 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102358 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

