Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter results were driven by increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues contributed well. This was attributed to growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud. In the fourth quarter, the company added more new customer logos in both cloud and on-premises than any other quarter in several years. This remained a major positive. Additionally, cost improvements in subscription and cloud business aided the quarterly performance. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a tailwind. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. However, weak demand environment in Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan remains a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $50.07 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

