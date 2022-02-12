Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

