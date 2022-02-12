Tenet Healthcare Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

