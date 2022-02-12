Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.30.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

