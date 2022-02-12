Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.38).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.39) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON TEG opened at GBX 276 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £188.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.03. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.85).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

