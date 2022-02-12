TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.21.

TU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

