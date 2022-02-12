Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 13,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Telesites alerts:

About Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.